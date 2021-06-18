Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Pandemic Market Peaking: The typical U.S. home took only 16 days to sell last month. But, “May marked the likely peak of the blazing hot pandemic housing market," said Taylor Marr, lead economist for Redfin. “Sellers are still squarely in the drivers’ seat, but buyers have hit a limit on their willingness to pay. The affordability boost from low mortgage rates has been offset by high home price growth.”

Condo Animals: While you can't keep a support animal out of your condo's pool area, your HOA can hold support animal and pet owners responsible for damage and other trouble. OC Register

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 5-bedroom Los Feliz Tudor Revival with guest quarters that sold for $3,365,000 ($135,000 under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom Lincoln Heights under renovation that went for $359,800 ($800 under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$37k reduction on East LA 3-bedroom; $26k slice on Victor Heights townhome; $100k chop on Atwater Village Traditional

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA 3-bedroom: $37,000 reduction on 2-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms includes a laundry room, a 2-car attached garage and central air conditioning. Property is located near shops, restaurants, and freeways. Now $598,000.

Victor Heights townhome: $26,000 slice on new construction and contemporary style home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Unit includes 2-car garage, center island kitchen, and a rooftop deck offering views of DTLA. Now $1,299,000.

Atwater Village Traditional: $100,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, vinyl wood floors, and newly updated features. Property includes a patio deck and grassy backyard, as well as a long driveway for parking. Now $1,550,000.

Now Asking

3 Highland Park homes for under $800,000

If you are in the market for a home in Highland Park for under $800,000, here are three properties that are currently available:

Here are three current options:

• 1-bedroom condo includes one bathroom, an enclosed patio, and a pool shared by building. Located near Debs park and NELA. Now asking $420,000.

• 3-bedroom Traditional comes with one bathroom that has new ceramic tile baths, a private driveway, and a covered porch. Now asking $699,950.

• Remodeled 2-bedroom bungalow includes one bathroom with an added full master bedroom, and a detached car garage with shared driveway. Now asking $725,000.

Open Houses

• Bright and Contemporary townhome in Highland Park

• All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake & El Sereno

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

