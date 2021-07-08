Do you love L.A. but hangout, shop or work in Pasadena? Here are three Eastside homes a few blocks from the City of Roses.
• Highland Park Traditional: Remodeled 3-bedroom home includes 2.5 bathrooms, new kitchen appliances, contemporary cabinetry, and a large center kitchen island. Property offers views of LA skyline. Now asking $1,399,900.
• Eagle Rock fixer upper: Hillside 4-bedroom home has 2 buildings connected by staircase, 2 bathrooms, and a rooftop viewing deck on upper building. Lower unit can be used as a rental. Now asking $799,000.
• Eagle Rock Traditional: 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home comes with multiple windows that bring in natural light, and an expansive backyard with the potential to build a deck or garden. Located near the Rose Bowl. Now asking $768,000.
