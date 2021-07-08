Now Asking Cover

Do you love L.A. but hangout, shop or work in Pasadena? Here are three Eastside homes a few blocks from the City of Roses.

• Highland Park Traditional: Remodeled 3-bedroom home includes 2.5 bathrooms, new kitchen appliances, contemporary cabinetry, and a large center kitchen island. Property offers views of LA skyline. Now asking $1,399,900.

• Eagle Rock fixer upper: Hillside 4-bedroom home has 2 buildings connected by staircase, 2 bathrooms, and a rooftop viewing deck on upper building. Lower unit can be used as a rental. Now asking $799,000.

• Eagle Rock Traditional: 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home comes with multiple windows that bring in natural light, and an expansive backyard with the potential to build a deck or garden. Located near the Rose Bowl. Now asking $768,000.

Which home is the best deal?

You voted:

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments