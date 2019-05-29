Pasadena Mid-Century Gem

A Mid-Century gem nestled in Pasadena's coveted San Rafael Hills.

Perched high above the street with lovely landscaping, this is an amazing and affordable opportunity to purchase a home in this desirable neighborhood!

Open House Thursday, May 30 11-2 PM

Saturday, June 1 2-5 PM

Sunday, June 2 2-5 PM

Property Highlights 2 bed / 1 bath

2-car garage

$779,000

Property Website

Built in 1954, this 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath home features an abundance of natural light, open floor plan with hardwood floors, an outdoor patio area, custom walnut bookcases, central air/heat, gas fireplace, tankless water heater, and washer/dryer.

The updated two car detached garage is perfect for a home office or studio space.

Convenient Northeast Los Angeles location just minutes away from Highland Park, Eagle Rock, South Pasadena and nearby freeways.

Don't miss out on this one!!!