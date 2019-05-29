Pasadena Mid-Century Gem

946 Burleigh Drive | Pasadena
A Mid-Century gem nestled in Pasadena's coveted San Rafael Hills.
Perched high above the street with lovely landscaping, this is an amazing and affordable opportunity to purchase a home in this desirable neighborhood!
Built in 1954, this 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath home features an abundance of natural light, open floor plan with hardwood floors, an outdoor patio area, custom walnut bookcases, central air/heat, gas fireplace, tankless water heater, and washer/dryer.
The updated two car detached garage is perfect for a home office or studio space.
Convenient Northeast Los Angeles location just minutes away from Highland Park, Eagle Rock, South Pasadena and nearby freeways.
Don't miss out on this one!!!
