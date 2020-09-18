Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
News & Notes
Picky Lenders: Mortgage rates are at a record-low but lenders are making it tougher to qualify for a loan -- especially for those with less than stellar credit scores. L.A. Times
Foreclosure Prevention: LA County will launch a $5.5 million relief fund and counseling effort to help prevent homeowners from falling into foreclosure as a result of the pandemic. My News LA
Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Echo Park with ADU and studio that sold for $2,025,000 ($30k over asking); the lowest was a one-bedroom, 432-square-foot East LA home that went for $300,000 ($65k under asking).
Real Estate Reductions
$50k chop on Atwater Village Spanish, $41,000 slice on Eagle Rock Mid Century and $20,000 reduction on Highland Park duplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Atwater Village Spanish: $50,000 chop on Spanish style 4 bedroom home with 3.5 baths and solar power. Now asking $1,045,000.
Eagle Rock Mid-Century: $41,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with solar panels, renovated kitchen appliances and fenced spacious backyard patio. Now asking $949,000.
Highland Park duplex: $20,000 reduction on 3-bedroom home with 2 car garage. Now asking $755,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
Now Asking
Echo Park homes for under $800,000
If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:
Multi-level Condo: Townhome in gated community with 2 bedrooms and 3 balconies offering hilltop views. Asking $749,000.
2-bedroom Cottage: Renovated cottage style home with 2 bedrooms, front patio and rear deck. Asking $799,000.
Renovated Craftsman: 3-bedroom low-maintenance Craftsman with spacious rear deck, driveway parking and easy access to freeways. Asking $799,000.
Which home is the best deal?
Sponsored Real Estate Listings
All Signs Point to Silver Lake Luxury Living
Live/Work in Atwater Village: Calling All Creatives, Makers, Artists, & Musicians!
Charming Glassell Park hillside bungalow with views and open floor plan
Consider All the Options for This Versatile Silver Lake Home
That's it for this week's issue
See you next Friday!
Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter
Contact us to join the Eastside Guide of home repair and renovation experts
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.