News & Notes

Picky Lenders: Mortgage rates are at a record-low but lenders are making it tougher to qualify for a loan -- especially for those with less than stellar credit scores. L.A. Times

Foreclosure Prevention: LA County will launch a $5.5 million relief fund and counseling effort to help prevent homeowners from falling into foreclosure as a result of the pandemic. My News LA

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Echo Park with ADU and studio that sold for $2,025,000 ($30k over asking); the lowest was a one-bedroom, 432-square-foot East LA home that went for $300,000 ($65k under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$50k chop on Atwater Village Spanish, $41,000 slice on Eagle Rock Mid Century and $20,000 reduction on Highland Park duplex

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Atwater Village Spanish: $50,000 chop on Spanish style 4 bedroom home with 3.5 baths and solar power. Now asking $1,045,000.

Eagle Rock Mid-Century: $41,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with solar panels, renovated kitchen appliances and fenced spacious backyard patio. Now asking $949,000.

Highland Park duplex: $20,000 reduction on 3-bedroom home with 2 car garage. Now asking $755,000.

Now Asking

Echo Park homes for under $800,000

If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Multi-level Condo: Townhome in gated community with 2 bedrooms and 3 balconies offering hilltop views. Asking $749,000.

2-bedroom Cottage: Renovated cottage style home with 2 bedrooms, front patio and rear deck. Asking $799,000.

Renovated Craftsman: 3-bedroom low-maintenance Craftsman with spacious rear deck, driveway parking and easy access to freeways. Asking $799,000.

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

