Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
The L.A. Times recounts the long, barren history of "Pillarhenge," a block-long strip of concrete columns along Colorado Boulevard. A failed housing development that was abandoned as far back as 2008, the site got a new owner in 2021. The Times notes that a building project might finally be moving forward -- or at least it's not going backwards. A construction permit has been posted showing the same plans that the previous owner had: A boat-shaped, four-story development with 31 apartments.
El Sereno
Five new single-family homes are planned for the 3200 block of Amethyst Street, according to city documents. Plans for 3214, 3216, 3218, 3220, and 3224 N. Amethyst Street each call for a two-story home with an attached garage, patio, and deck. The measurement for the homes is either listed as 1638 square feet, or 70 feet by 17 feet. The applicant for all the homes is listed as Amethyst Homes LLC.
Mount Washington / Glassell Park
The New York Times visits a pair of retirees who moved to the Eastside of Los Angeles after living most of their lives in Florida. Alice Vickers and John Davis talk about looking at homes in Glassell Park and Mt Washington.
Silver Lake
A four-story apartment building with six units and an attached ADU is planned for 2857 N. Glendale Blvd., a hilly area just up the road from the 5 Freeway. Currently, developers are seeking permission to move 3,856 cubic yards of dirt after excavation.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Stunning Italianate With Hedged Privacy Just Listed in Bronson Canyon
- Renovated Los Feliz Craftsman with Studio Backhouse
- Inizio Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
