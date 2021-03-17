It’s hard to build anything in Los Angeles - even something small.

So a new program has been set up to save a step with one small kind of construction project - an Accessory Dwelling Unit. This is a compact residence that can be built on the grounds of a regular, single-family house. Sometimes ADUs are separate from the main house, sometimes they're attached, such as with apartments over a garage, or in a basement.

The city has now pre-approved 20 ADU designs from 10 different architectural firms, with half the approved designs so far coming from five companies on the Eastside of L.A. These plans are all listed in the city’s ADU Standard Plan website - along with even more plans that are still pending approval.

“The Standard Plan Program will dramatically streamline the process for homeowners of selecting and getting an ADU design approved by (the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety),” said Christopher Hawthorne, Chief Design Officer for the City of Los Angeles. “while at the same time supporting the work of Los Angeles architects and extending the City’s rich tradition of innovation in residential architecture.”

Approved plans from Eastside firms so far include:

IT House - Silver Lake

2-story including mechanical room with options (660 sf)

2-story including mechanical room with options (430 sf)

1-story, studio with options (200 sf)

1-story including mechanical room with options (700 sf)

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Fung + Blatt Architects - Sycamore Grove

1-story, 1-bedroom with roof deck with options (795 sf)

Design, Bitches - Glassell Park

1-story, 1 bedroom with options (454 sf)

Escher Gunewardena Architecture - Silver Lake

1-story, 1 or 2 bedroom with options (532 sf)

1-story, 1 or 2 bedroom with options (784 sf)

LA Más - Elysian Valley