A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.

Cypress Park

The cost of turning former Taylor Yard railroad property into a riverfront park could exceed $1 billion. The plan is to turn turn 42 acres of dormant, contaminated railroad property on the border with Glassell Park into a "crown jewel" of riverfront revitalization. The parcel sits to the west of Rio de Los Angeles State Park and downriver from the state-owned Bowtie Parcel.

Eagle Rock

A 5-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival designed by Godfrey Edwards has been listed for $2,949,000 - the first time it's been on the market in about 60 years, according to Dirt. The century-old home on Hill Drive sits on a little more than half an acre.

Echo Park

A documentary film company is taking over 30,000 square feet of production and post-production space off Alvarado Street just north of the 101 Freeway, Variety reported. XTR, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated “Ascension,” is benefiting from streaming, which has made documentaries more accessible to a worldwide audience, says CEO Bryn Mooser.

Glassell Park

A conceptual design has been released for the for the 18-acre Bowtie Parcel just south of the 2 Freeway. The state bought the former railroad land nearly 20 years ago to create a riverfront park, and plans emphasize open space. However, one remaining question is the issue of traffic, since access involves going through a residential area.

Silver Lake

The former home of Tokio Florist on Hyperion Avenue is to be converted into office space, What Now LA reported. Plans call for constructing a 3-story office building and a small storefront next to the century-old, Tudor-style house, a city historic landmark. Tokio Florist, owned by the Sakai/Kozawa family, operated out of the home from 1960 to 2006.

A mini-department store with a rooftop cafe is planning to move into a former military surplus store. Neighborhood Goods has submitted plans for to open its first West Coast store in the former Surplus Value Center at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue.

A 5-bedroom Spanish-style home on Silver Lake Terrace sold for $3,750,000, making it the highest-priced, single-family home in the last week, according to Redfin. The 2,742-square-foot house sits near the reservoirs. It last changed hands 10 years ago for $849,000.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $9,100 slice on a Silver Lake condo, a $31,000 cut on an East LA Traditional and a $151,000 chop on an Eagle Rock townhouse.

