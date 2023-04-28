Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Atwater Village
Jennifer Lee, known as Tokimonsta - the first female Asian-American producer ever nominated for a Grammy for best dance electronic album - has bought a two-bedroom cottage for just under $2 million, Dirt reported.
Glassell Park
Former railroad land along the L.A. River has moved a step closer toward transforming from a brownfield to a riverfront park and wetland area, Urbanize reported. An initial study has been released about the Bowtie Parcel, 18 acres of open land just south of the Glendale Freeway, Urbanize reported. Prepared for California State Parks, the report gave the project a thumb's up on environmental impact, approving its mitigation measures.
Highland Park
Eleven small-lot homes are planned for 616-620 N Avenue 66, according to documents calling for a reduced front yard for the new subdivision. The 11 single-family homes are to be structurally independent. The applicant is listed as Jasvant Modi.
Los Feliz
The Goodwill thrift store occupies an entire block along Hollywood Boulevard is to be demolished under plans for a seven-story mixed-use building at that site. According to the documents for 4571-4627 W. Hollywood Blvd., the existing structure would be replaced with 181 new apartments, 20 of them set aside as affordable.
The new 174,021-square-foot building would also include 15,398 square feet of ground-floor retail space - and would also sit right across Lyman Place from a similar mixed-use complex that recently opened, the Elinor Apartments.
The architect, Warren Techentin Architecture, has been connected to notable modernistic projects around town, including the strikingly blue Monterey Apartments in Hermon, and the cheese-grater-like Elysian Fields apartments in Echo Park.
The existing Goodwill building and parking lot date back to 1999, according to Urbanize. Marla Eby, a representative fro Goodwill Southern California, said the organization does not have immediate plans to close the Los Feliz store.
The massive home of silent film director Victor Schertzinger is up for sale, listed for $12.75 million, Mansion Global reported. Built in 1921, the sprawling 7,800 square feet of floor space takes in six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two detached guest cottages, a large swimming pool and four working bronze-and-Malibu tile fountains, three of them original to the house.
Silver Lake
The co-showrunner of "This Is Us" - along with his fiancée - show off the remodeling on their three-bedroom center-hall colonial, Sunset reported. Isaac Aptaker (who is also the co-creator of "How I Met Your Father") and interior designer Elizabeth Backup had their eye on the house even before it went up for sale. "We strived for a warm and livable space featuring lots of natural materials like marble, walnut, and oak, and the subtle textures of grasscloth wallpaper, Roman clay plaster, and linen Roman shades," Backup said. Aptaker also recently bought a Spanish Revival mansion in Los Feliz.
Zack de la Rocha from the band Rage Against the Machine has returned to the neighborhood, buying a three-bedroom mid-century (not far from the old bungalow where he lived from 2014 until 2021), Dirt reported. After a bidding war, the musician ended up paying $3.7 million for the home, $700,000 above the list price.
