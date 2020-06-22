Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: Portlandia actress Carrie Brownstein has listed her Los Feliz home for $1.849 million. Camila Mendes of Riverdale paid $1.865 million to call Silver Lake home. And an Echo Park Thai massage center is destined to become a 7-story residential building. Read on for details!

Citywide

Some L.A. landlords have still been trying to evict tenants, even after L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered a temporary moratorium on evictions, the L.A. Times said. In the first 10 weeks after Garcetti made his pronouncement in mid-March in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the police responded to more than 290 instances of potential illegal lockouts and utility shutoffs across the city, the Times found. The largest share of those calls came from predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods in South L.A. such as Vermont Square, Florence and Watts — areas with some of the county’s highest rates of coronavirus infections.

East Hollywood

Plans for a seven-story, 23-unit mixed-use apartment building along the 4500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard have gotten conditional approval. It is to replace two 1-story laundry buildings. Four units are to be designated for very low income Households, and 5,570 square feet of the floor space will be commercial area. Located near The Virgil bar, the site occupies 4537-4545 Santa Monica Boulevard, at the northeast corner with Westmoreland.

Echo Park

A site plan is being reviewed for a 7-story, 90-unit residential building at Pizarro Street and Glendale Boulevard, which is currently occupied by Pho Siam Thai Spa. The building is to occupy 1525 W. Pizarro St. and 355 N. Glendale Blvd. Ten units are to be set aside for very low income families. According to the application from Lawrence S. Bond of Bond Companies, recreational facilities at the building are to include a lounge, a fitness facility, a recreation center, a pool, a roof club room and a roof deck.

Los Feliz

Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein has listed her 3-bedroom-2-bathroom Country English compound for $1.849 million, Variety reported. According to sales materials, she bought the Observatory Avenue property back in April 2017 for $1.685 million. The property includes a guest house, with 3/4 bath and a loft.

Silver Lake

Camila Mendes - aka Veronica Lodge of on The CW drama series Riverdale - has bought a 3-bedroom/4-bathroom hilltop home for $1.865 million, Variety reported. The Lucille Avenue home was originally built in 1924 as a bungalow, but has been altered to the point where sales materials now call it a "custom modern home."

An application has been filed to make the Avenel Cooperative Housing Project a historic-cultural monument. A hearing has been scheduled for July 16. The L.A. Conservancy has called the property at 2841-2849 Avenel St. a very unusual example of a Federal Housing Administration-funded project in the postwar period," because the 10 founding families bought and owned the property as a cooperative group, rather than as individual homeowners. These original owners were socially and politically progressive, and some of them ended up blacklisted or questioned by Joseph McCarthy’s House Un-American Activities Committee. The complex converted into condominiums, however, in 1991.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez