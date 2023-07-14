Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Free pre-approved ADU plans
Pre-approved plans for Accessory Dwelling Units are now available for free through the city's Department of Building and Safety. The city has made such pre-approved plans available since 2021, but they needed to be purchased from an architect or designer.
City Council Councilmember Kevin de Leon allocated funds to develop a free set of pre-approved plans that can be downloaded and are more universal for most parcels in the city, said spokesman Pete Brown. Go here for information about the program. Go here for the application portal.
Cypress Park
Prefabricated homes have arrived for a temporary homeless community near the traffic roundabout where San Fernando Road, and Riverside Drive meet. It's on track to accept 100 new residents by this fall, according to city officials. The Eastsider
East Hollywood
A five-story, 16-unit apartment building at 4575 Santa Monica Blvd. is nearly finished, Urbanize reported. It stands within walking distance of the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro station, and near the Cahuenga Branch Library. Featured in an Eastsider article about Transit Oriented Community projects, the building stands noticeably taller than other nearby structures, despite its modest footprint.
El Sereno
Activists seeking to preserve open space are creating “guerilla gardens” of native plants — and letting people nearby know those gardens are open to anyone, LA Taco reports. A crucial element in that effort? The Southern California black walnut — “uniquely common on El Sereno's hillsides, and considered threatened by the California Native Plant Society,” LA Taco says.
Silver Lake
A Spanish-style four-bedroom in the hills just sold for $4,325,000, making it the most expensive home sale on the Eastside in the last week, according to records on Redfin. It's also nearly twice as much as the sprawling custom-built home cost just four years ago.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Modern hillside Highland Park home
- Lake Arrowhead mountain retreat
- Inizio Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
