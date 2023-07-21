Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
A 24-unit apartment building from the 1920s will be moved into the neighborhood, Urbanize reported. Not constructed. Moved. Plans call for hauling the two-story complex from 1830 N. Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood to two vacant properties at 4853-4857 Melrose Ave. It's to be replaced at the old Hollywood address with a 20-story, 223-unit residential tower.
Echo Park
The wood framing is finally going up for Inspire Echo Park at 355 N. Glendale Boulevard -- the entire lot between Pizarro and Cortez streets -- according to Urbanize. It will eventually become a seven-story residential development with 90 apartments, 10 of which will be set aside for very low-income households. Formerly the site of some small commercial buildings, including the old Pho Siam Thai Spa, the lot had been vacant since late 2020.
Los Feliz
Ashley Benson, aka "Hanna Marin" in the series "Pretty Little Liars," found a buyer for her Laughlin Park home two days after listing it, Dirt said. The four-bedroom Spanish Revival on Linwood Drive was listed for $9.5 million on July 15 -- more than twice what Benson paid three years ago -- and was in escrow in the 17th, according to Redfin. Dirt notes that Benson has done extensive renovations.
A home that was once owned by famed restauranteur and civic reformer Clifford Clinton has been listed for $5.8 million, Dirt reported. The L.A. Historic-Monument is a five-bedroom Spanish Colonial located right where Los Feliz Boulevard turns into Western Avenue. Clinton founded a now-defunct chain of eight Clifton's Cafeterias. Perhaps his more striking legacy, however, is his fight against city corruption, which led to harassment and even an attempt on his life, according to KCET. Ultimately, he helped bring down Mayor Frank Shaw, which in turn toppled Police Chief James E. Davis and the entire police commission.
