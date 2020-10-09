Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Troubled Loans: Mortgage delinquencies are not expected to decline to pre-pandemic levels until 2022. However, the latest data indicate the number of homeowners who are 90 days behind on their mortgage may be peaking. Housing Wire

Pricey Zips: The 90027 Zip Code, which includes most of Los Feliz, was the nation's 107th most expensive Zip Code when it came to median home sales prices since the pandemic struck. The 90027 Zip had a median price of $1.642 million. The Bay Area burb of Atherton came in at No. 1 with a median of $6.690 million and Beverly Hills, the most pricey Zip in SoCal, ranked No. 2 with a median of $4.084 million. Property Club

Telecommuting: About 17% of L.A renter households could afford to buy a starter home if they were allowed to telecommute. Of course, they would have to L.A. to do so. Zillow

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 4-bedroom Silver Lake hillside home that sold for $2,242,000 ($8k under asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom Monterey Hills condo that went for $428,000 ($1.9k under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$16k slice on Atwater Village bungalow, $24k reduction on East LA fixer upper and $200k chop on Los Feliz Spanish Colonial

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Atwater Village bungalow: $16,000 slice on recently upgraded 2-bedroom home with large stone fireplace. Now asking $1,250,000.

East LA fixer upper: $24,000 reduction on single family home with 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, and a basement unit. Now asking $425,000.

Los Feliz Spanish Colonial: $200,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with library, fireplace, pool and fountains. Now asking $3,695,000.

Now Asking

Los Feliz condos for less than $700,000

If your house-buying budget is $700,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

2-bedroom townhouse: Two-level, 2-bedroom condo with outdoor patio located close to Griffith Park hiking trails. Asking $699,000.

Manhattan-style luxury condo: 1-bedroom home in The Los Feliz Towers with 24-hour doorman and a large balcony offering great views. Asking $665,000.

1960s Mid-century condo: 2-bedroom condo with private balcony, remodeled bath and a one-car covered parking space. Asking $679,000.

