Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Prop 19: The passage of Prop. 19 has made it harder for children to inherit their parents' home without paying higher property taxes. Larchmont Chronicle

Treehouse: Homes with a treehouse sell for 2.2% more than expected, according to Zillow. It's one of the family- and kid-friendly features that result in higher prices and faster sales.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 5-bedroom Eagle Rock Traditional with pool house that sold for asking $3,075,000 ($627,000 over asking); the lowest was a one-bedroom Highland Park condo that went for $395,000 ($15,000 over asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$20k slice on Los Feliz condo; $49k reduction on El Sereno traditional; $60k chop on Highland Park 3-bedroom

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz condo: $20,000 slice on 2-bedroom unit with built-in cabinetry, nine foot ceilings, and a balcony overlooking the city. The Los Feliz Towers also includes a 24-hour doorman, swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center. Now $895,000.

El Sereno traditional: $49,000 reduction on 3-bedroom property located in Hillside Village neighborhood with 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and a garage. Backyard has a heated salt water pool and spa. Now $849,000.

Highland Park 3-bedroom: $60,000 chop on newly renovated Contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and spacious decks in front and back of property. Home also includes a 2-car attached garage and long driveway. Now $1,090,000.

Now Asking

Homes for under $500,000 in Angelino Heights, City Terrace and Lincoln Heights

If you are looking for a home for under $500,000, here are three properties that are currently available.

Angelino Heights 1-bedroom TIC unit: Spanish lower unit includes in-unit laundry, shared backyard, and a bedroom with access to patio offering views of hills. Now asking $475,000.

City Terrace Traditional: Updated home includes new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and paint. Property is gated, and also has a 2-car detached garage, 1-bedroom, and front back patio. Now asking $499,999.

Lincoln Heights loft-style condo: Architectural loft offers 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows overlooking mountains, in-unit laundry, and modern-style kitchen. Building includes landscaped courtyard, fitness center and more. Now asking $440,000.

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

