Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
A neighborhood man is among the new homeowners who expressed concern to the L.A. Times about buying a home just before real estate prices began to sag. Justin Bragg, a high school teacher, managed to buy a home late last year, only to hear about multiple shootings at parks near his home. Now, as rising mortgage rates threaten the equity of his property, he wonders whether he’ll be able to sell the place, or even find a renter to cover the mortgage. “Are we stuck in this place?” Bragg said.
Eagle Rock
A four-bedroom home with an additional upstairs ADU and a 736-square-foot office space is proposed for a vacant lot at 1174 Colorado Blvd.
East Hollywood
A seven-story, 65-unit residential building is planned for 1142 Vermont Avenue. It's the latest Transit Oriented Community project near the Vermont Santa Monica Metro station. The structure is to be 75 feet high and contain at more than 2,000 square feet of commercial space. In exchange for setting aside apartments for low-income households, developers are asking for an increase in density and height, and a reduction in required open space.
Highland Park
Aja Volkman -- frontwoman for the indie rock band Nico Vega and estranged wife of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds -- purchased a compound near the Arroyo Seco for $3.9 million, Dirt reported. That's significantly less than the property's $5.25 million asking price but appears to be Highland Park's highest price home sale in recent years, according to Redfin.
The seller was Hollywood cinematographer Alain Betrancourt, who bought it for $300,000 in 1998 and developed it into a multi-building artist retreat. The oblong lot covers more than half an acre.
Lincoln Heights
USC plans to build a seven-story multi-disciplinary research facility at the USC Health Sciences campus, according to documents filed with the Department of City Planning. The USC Discovery and Translational Hub would contain approximately 206,293 square feet of floor space. Building plans show a broad-faced building with an angled glass front. The structure would replace a parking lot in the 1500 block of Eastlake Avenue, across the central quad from the Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine.
Silver Lake
Sunset Triangle Plaza was originally just supposed to be a temporary project when it opened in March 2012. Ten years later, it's now obviously permanent - and the plaza's creators and caretakers are looking for community input on what to do with it next. A final plan and cost proposal to implement the plaza design is anticipated by spring 2023. The Eastsider
This week's discounts include:
- $10,000 off Hermon Traditional
- $30,000 cut on Highland Park fixer
- $205,000 chop on Los Feliz contemporary
