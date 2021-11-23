Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park Craftsman duplex: $100,000 chop on duplex with each unit containing 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Property is on a corner lot and has 2 separate addresses. Now $1,399,000.
Silver Lake contemporary: $46,000 cut on new construction home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, media room, a 2-car garage, and multiple balconies offering hilltop views. Now $1,649,000.
Lincoln Heights 1-bedroom: $20,000 slice on cottage-style home with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. It is located near a park, Dodger Stadium, and DTLA. Now $429,000.
Which property's reduction makes the most sense?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
