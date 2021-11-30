Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park fixer: $100,000 cut on ranch-style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and views of city. Property is in need of updates and can be expanded. Now $695,000.

Monterey Hills condo: $14,000 slice on 2-bedroom unit with 2 bathrooms, a washer/dryer hookup, and 2 parking spaces. Complex includes a gym, pool, spa and a dog park. Now $535,000.

Los Feliz Modern: $101,000 chop on new construction home that features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a laundry room, an outdoor deck, and a balcony offering mountain views. Now $2,999,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

