Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Glassell Park Traditional: $105,000 cut on gated 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a laundry room, a basement, a detached garage, and a large backyard. Now $995,000.
Mount Washington 3-bedroom: $100,000 slice on new construction home with 3 bedrooms each with their own bathrooms, another bathroom, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and a covered porch. Now $1,550,000.
Los Feliz 5-bedroom: $801,000 chop on Mid-Century Modern with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a long private driveway, a pool, and a rooftop entertainment deck offering views of the city. Now $7,199,000.
Which property could use another cut?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
