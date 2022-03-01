Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park Traditional: $105,000 cut on gated 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a laundry room, a basement, a detached garage, and a large backyard. Now $995,000.

Mount Washington 3-bedroom: $100,000 slice on new construction home with 3 bedrooms each with their own bathrooms, another bathroom, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and a covered porch. Now $1,550,000.

Los Feliz 5-bedroom: $801,000 chop on Mid-Century Modern with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a long private driveway, a pool, and a rooftop entertainment deck offering views of the city. Now $7,199,000.

Which property could use another cut?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments