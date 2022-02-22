Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park 3-bedroom: $109,000 chop on 2-story house with a detached 2 car garage. First level features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, and laundry room. Lower level includes 1 bedroom, and a bonus room. Now $989,000.

Eagle Rock bungalow: $20,000 slice on cottage-style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a backyard deck. Property has been refurbished. New updates include, new kitchen appliances, landscaping, paint, and flooring. Now $749,900.

Echo Park triplex: $100,000 cut on multi-family unit located near new developments, transportation, and local hot spots. Property features 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. Gas and water meters are separate. Now $1,375,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

