Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Historic Filipinotown bungalow: $10,000 slice on 4-bedroom home with 1 bathroom and fenced front yard. Property has a historical designation and is a probate sale. Now $689,000.
El Sereno Traditional: $50,000 cut on modern home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen, and a backyard. Property is located near hiking trails. Now $1,199,000.
Lincoln Heights 3-bedroom: $51,000 chop on two story home with wraparound porch, 3 bathrooms, a laundry room, existing basement, and a carport. Now $799,000.
Which home is the best deal?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
