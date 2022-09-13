Mostly sunny. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 13, 2022 @ 9:34 am
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
El Sereno Traditional: $10,000 off remodeled 4-bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, a backyard deck, and newly installed flooring, roof, new kitchen, and water heater. Now asking $1,150,000.
Los Feliz updated Traditional: $51,000 cut on multi-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a terraced front yard, a kitchen with Bosch appliances, a garage, and a side patio. Now asking $1,649,000.
Highland Park Spanish: $60,000 chop on 2-bedroom home featuring a large basement, a front courtyard, a functional gas fireplace, and a laundry room. Property is located near hiking trails. Now asking $935,000.
Atwater Village
Boyle Heights
Cypress Park
Eagle Rock
East Los Angeles
Echo Park
El Sereno
Elysian Valley
Glassell Park
Hermon
Highland Park
Lincoln Heights
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Mount Washington
Silver Lake
This El Sereno home is centrally located to major job, entertainment and shopping districts.
Radiating the spirit of Echo Park, this Spanish casita with a detached work studio floats above Elysian Heights treetops mere minutes from cafes, markets, and scenic hiking trails.
There is nothing like a true California Craftsman home - built to last and with a perennial style that will always be highly sought after.
