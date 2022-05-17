Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park one-bedroom: $10,000 slice on remodeled home with vaulted ceilings, a new kitchen with new appliances, an electric fireplace, a front yard shed, and a backyard deck. Now $789,000.
East LA 3-bedroom: $24,000 cut on upgraded home with new panel windows, new kitchen cabinets, 2 bathrooms, a new water heater, and a detached one-car garage. Now $625,000.
Highland Park Modern: $28,000 chop on three-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a balcony, a four-car garage, and granite countertops. Now $1,435,000.
Which home would you choose?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
