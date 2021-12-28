Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Historic Filipinotown 4-plex: $13,000 slice on huge corner lot with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a newer roof. Electricity and plumbing has been installed.Property is sold as is. Now $1,012,000.
Montecito Heights 3-bedroom: $25,000 cut on multilevel home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Backyard has a covered patio, built-in BBQ and fireplace area. Now $1,074,900.
Los Feliz Contemporary: $30,000 chop on 3-story home with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, multiple skylights, and balconies that offer hillside views. Property is located next to local businesses. Now $2,248,888.
Which property would you like to call home?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
