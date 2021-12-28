Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Historic Filipinotown 4-plex: $13,000 slice on huge corner lot with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a newer roof. Electricity and plumbing has been installed.Property is sold as is. Now $1,012,000.

Montecito Heights 3-bedroom: $25,000 cut on multilevel home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Backyard has a covered patio, built-in BBQ and fireplace area. Now $1,074,900.

Los Feliz Contemporary: $30,000 chop on 3-story home with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, multiple skylights, and balconies that offer hillside views. Property is located next to local businesses. Now $2,248,888.

Which property would you like to call home?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments