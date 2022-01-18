Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park 4-bedroom: $150,000 chop on gated triplex with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and solar panels. All units are occupied. Now $1,099,999.
Modern Mediterranean: $17,000 on hillside home with 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, a balcony, and a backyard. Now $1,368,800.
1920s Duplex: $45,000 on 2 units each with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Property shared gated driveway and has the potential to build an ADU. Now $855,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
