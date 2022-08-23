Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Monterey Hills condo: $16,000 off contemporary unit in top floor. Property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a dining area, a balcony, a private laundry room, and 2 parking spaces. Now asking $569,000.

Which home is worth the investment?

You voted:

Featured Properties

Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors

Spectacular New Silver Lake Home

Spectacular New Silver Lake Home

Clad in Japanese charred cypress (shou sugi ban), this masterfully designed serene home sits quietly perched on a large street to street lot in prime Silver Lake.

Tags

Load comments