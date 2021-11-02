Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
City Terrace new construction: $176,000 chop on Google Smart Home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances included in kitchen. Property also includes a front deck and an outdoor patio. Now $999,000.
Mt Washington contemporary: $130,000 slice on hillside home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, new flooring, and decks that offer views of neighborhood. Now $1,150,000.
Echo Park bungalow: $135,000 cut on 1920's Craftsman with an updated foundation. Property has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a detached structure located in back, and a front porch that offers views of DTLA skyline. Now $649,000.
Which home is worth the price?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.