Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

City Terrace new construction: $176,000 chop on Google Smart Home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances included in kitchen. Property also includes a front deck and an outdoor patio. Now $999,000. 

Mt Washington contemporary: $130,000 slice on hillside home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, new flooring, and decks that offer views of neighborhood. Now $1,150,000.

Echo Park bungalow: $135,000 cut on 1920's Craftsman with an updated foundation. Property has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a detached structure located in back, and a front porch that offers views of DTLA skyline. Now $649,000.

Which home is worth the price?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments