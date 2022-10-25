Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Echo Park One-Bedroom: $20,000 off 1920s bungalow with deck. Now asking $759,000.
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Echo Park One-Bedroom: $20,000 off 1920s bungalow with deck. Now asking $759,000.
Montecito Heights Fixer: $75,000 cut on a 3-bedroom Traditional requiring "significant amount of rehab work." Now asking $849,900.
Highland Park Fourplex: $100,000 chop on Monte Vista Street four apartments with garage. Now asking $1,550,00.
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
In Silver Lake this rare offering features a gorgeous modern home and two detached casitas, a dream setup for your private compound, income-earning triplex, or limitless other uses.
This 1923 classic charmer located north of Colorado Boulevard in arguably the most desirable neighborhood in Eagle Rock is brimming with quintessential California living.
Tranquil, updated living abounds in this lovely Hillside Village home on a quiet, desirable cul-de-sac.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.