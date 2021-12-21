Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Echo Park Modern: $200,000 chop on custom-built house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a heated pool, A/C, a washer and dryer, and a garage. Mountain views can be seen from throughout the house. Now $2,470,000.
Eagle Rock Traditional: $46,000 slice on 3-bedroom home that includes 2 bathrooms, a fireplace, two kitchens, a backyard filled with trees, and HVAC. Now $1,049,000.
Highland Park 3-bedroom: $50,000 cut on home with 2 tiled bathrooms, a dining room, a laundry room, an office, a basement, and a driveway with plenty of space. Now $849,999.
