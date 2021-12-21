Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Echo Park Modern: $200,000 chop on custom-built house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a heated pool, A/C, a washer and dryer, and a garage. Mountain views can be seen from throughout the house. Now $2,470,000.

Eagle Rock Traditional: $46,000 slice on 3-bedroom home that includes 2 bathrooms, a fireplace, two kitchens, a backyard filled with trees, and HVAC. Now $1,049,000.

Highland Park 3-bedroom: $50,000 cut on home with 2 tiled bathrooms, a dining room, a laundry room, an office, a basement, and a driveway with plenty of space. Now $849,999.

Which home is reasonably worth the price?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

