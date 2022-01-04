Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Silver Lake 2 bedroom: $200,000 chop on bungalow that includes 1 bathroom and a fenced yard. Property is in an area that is being redeveloped. Now $1,000,000.

City Terrace 3-bedroom: $50,000 cut on two-story, hillside home with 3 bathrooms and 2 back patios. Home is located near freeways and DTLA. Now $839,999.

Elysian Valley Traditional: $49,000 slice on renovated two-story home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a landscaped yard, and a detached garage. Now $1,150,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

