Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake 2 bedroom: $200,000 chop on bungalow that includes 1 bathroom and a fenced yard. Property is in an area that is being redeveloped. Now $1,000,000.
City Terrace 3-bedroom: $50,000 cut on two-story, hillside home with 3 bathrooms and 2 back patios. Home is located near freeways and DTLA. Now $839,999.
Elysian Valley Traditional: $49,000 slice on renovated two-story home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a landscaped yard, and a detached garage. Now $1,150,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
