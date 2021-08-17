Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Atwater Village townhouse: $20,000 slice on modern 2 story home with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a private front patio and an upstairs courtyard. Property is all-electric and has central A/C and heat. Now $1,275,000.

Mount Washington Traditional: $49,000 cut on 3-bedroom home that includes 2.5 bathrooms, a fireplace, an attached garage for 2 cars. Hilltop home offers neighborhood views. Now $939,000.

Los Feliz Mediterranean: $101,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms, a home office, remodeled kitchen, a rear patio and a garden. Property also includes a detached guest house. Now $2,099,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments