Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

City Terrace 5-bedroom: $20,000 slice on home with a view. Property includes 4 bathrooms, a private drive way, and no HOA. Located near downtown, little Tokyo, and Monterey Park. Now $968,000.

Mount Washington modern: $150,000 chop on newly built home with multi-levels, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Bus stops, freeways, and the train station are nearby. Now $850,000.

Atwater Village townhouse: $25,000 cut on an all-electric home with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a private courtyard, a garage converted to a media room, and a 2-car carport with a storage room. Now $1,250,000.

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

