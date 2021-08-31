Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Echo Park condo: $20,000 slice on Lago Vista unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a newly renovated kitchen, and a private balcony offering views of Echo Park lake. Complex includes a pool and manicured grounds. Now $729,000.
El Sereno 3 bedroom: $31,000 cut on potential investment opportunity home with 1.5 bathrooms, and a front yard with room for parking. or adding an ADU. Property is located near downtown, Cal State LA, and Keck Hospital of USC. Now $559,000.
Atwater Village Triplex: $72,000 chop on 3 recently remodeled units. One unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Front unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and outdoor sitting area. Bonus unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with living room space. Now $1,377,888.
Which property is worth the price?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
