Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Echo Park condo: $20,000 slice on Lago Vista unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a newly renovated kitchen, and a private balcony offering views of Echo Park lake. Complex includes a pool and manicured grounds. Now $729,000.

El Sereno 3 bedroom: $31,000 cut on potential investment opportunity home with 1.5 bathrooms, and a front yard with room for parking. or adding an ADU. Property is located near downtown, Cal State LA, and Keck Hospital of USC. Now $559,000.

Atwater Village Triplex: $72,000 chop on 3 recently remodeled units. One unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Front unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and outdoor sitting area. Bonus unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with living room space. Now $1,377,888.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

