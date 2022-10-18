Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Monterey Hills Condo: $21,000 off a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, top-floor unit. Now asking $628,800.
Highland Park Fixer: $80,000 cut on a 2-bedroom, 1-bath bungalow. Now asking $759,000.
Silver Lake Duplex: $245,000 shop on a Spanish-style duplex with 2 bedrooms in each unit. Now asking $2,150,000.
Tucked into a hillside, this gracious Eagle Rock home feels like a secluded farmhouse retreat.
In Silver Lake this rare and exquisite property features a 1930 cottage and detached work studio in the Ivanhoe Elementary School boundary.
Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in Northeast Pasadena, this character English-style home has been tastefully re-styled with modern updates and sophisticated finishes.
