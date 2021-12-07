Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
El Sereno Traditional: $21,000 slice on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a deck, and backyard. New updates include a roof, energy efficient windows, A/C, flooring, and exterior painting. Now $699,000.
Montecito Heights hillside home: $80,000 chop on 3-story home with 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, and a deck. Outside includes a kitchen, fire table, swim spa and a gym. Now $1,515,000.
Mt Washington 4-bedroom w/ADUs: $51,000 cut on Craftsman-style home with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a two-car carport, multiple decks, and a bonus basement unit with a bathroom and kitchen. Now $1,899,000.
