Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

El Sereno Traditional: $21,000 slice on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom,  a deck, and backyard. New updates include a roof, energy efficient windows, A/C, flooring, and exterior painting. Now $699,000.

Montecito Heights hillside home: $80,000 chop on 3-story home with 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, and a deck. Outside includes a kitchen, fire table, swim spa and a gym. Now $1,515,000.

Mt Washington 4-bedroom w/ADUs: $51,000 cut on Craftsman-style home with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a two-car carport, multiple decks, and a bonus basement unit with a bathroom and kitchen. Now $1,899,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments