Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Glassell Park 3-bedroom: $21,000 slice on home that includes 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, a gas fireplace, and a rear deck. It is a one-story home with many stairs throughout the property. Now $1,324,000.
Silver Lake Spanish: $115,000 cut on renovated home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a rear deck, and a backyard with a covered patio and built-in barbecue. Now $1,635,000.
Atwater Village Traditional: $125,000 chop on on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, Central AC and heating, and a backyard filled with fruit trees and a flower garden. Now $1,250,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
