Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park 3-bedroom: $21,000 slice on home that includes 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, a gas fireplace, and a rear deck. It is a one-story home with many stairs throughout the property. Now $1,324,000.

Silver Lake Spanish: $115,000 cut on renovated home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a rear deck, and a backyard with a covered patio and built-in barbecue. Now $1,635,000.

Atwater Village Traditional: $125,000 chop on on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, Central AC and heating, and a backyard filled with fruit trees and a flower garden. Now $1,250,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Welcome to this stunning Craftsman style home located in a desirable area of Echo Park. This Angelino Heights neighborhood is minutes from Downtown, Echo Park Lake, Sunset Blvd., Dodger Stadium, coffee shops and Lassens grocery.

As you approach this dreamy Spanish home complete with its quintessential red tile roof, hand-painted tiles, and romantic archways, you would never know that this home has a secret.

