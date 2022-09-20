Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

El Sereno 2-bedroom: $24,000 off hillside home with a long private driveway, a new concrete patio, recessed lighting with a smart fan, and 3 bathrooms. Now asking $874,000.

Which property would you choose to invest in?

You voted:

Featured Properties

Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors

Tags

Load comments