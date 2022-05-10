Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Monterey Hills townhome: $24,000 slice on 2-bedroom unit with 2 bathrooms, a den, and 2 parking spaces. Amenities include a pool, a spa, a gym, and play area. Now $675,000.

Elysian Heights Mid Century: $100,000 cut on 2-story home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a formal foyer, an entertainer's deck, and a detached garage. Home needs some updating. Now $1,695,000.

Highland Park 4-bedroom: $309,000 chop on remodeled property with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a storage room. Updates include wood flooring, central AC/heat, and LED recessed lighting. Now $990,000.

