Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake condo: $25,000 slice on 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a bonus room, a laundry room, and two assigned car spaces in gated parking area. Property is selling "as is" and buyer/agent are advised to verify accuracy of information. Now $550,000.
Montecito Heights 4-bedroom: $100,000 chop on custom home with 3 bathrooms, a kitchen with stove and dishwasher, a fireplace, and a private entry bonus room. Property includes new windows, carpet, and fresh paint. Multiple decks offer views of neighborhood hills. Now $1,190,000.
Los Feliz Traditional: $86,000 cut on updated Colonial home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a fireplace, a detached 2-car garage, and a kitchen with appliances and a bay window overlooking backyard. The backyard has a tiled patio area and a landscaped yard. Now $2,299,000.
