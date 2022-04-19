Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Atwater Village Bungalow: $26,000 slice on Spanish-style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a storage shed. Property is hidden by towering hedges. Now $1,049,000.
Glassell Park 3-bedroom: $100,000 cut on hillside lot with 2 bathrooms, a patio with a fireplace, and neighborhood views. Now $1,199,000.
Highland Park Triplex: $180,000 chop on 3-unit residential home. Front and second unit each have 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Third unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Now $1,300,000.
Which price reduction is reasonable?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
