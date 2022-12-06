Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Echo Park: $30,000 drop on a 2-bedroom townhouse with rooftop deck. Now asking $965,000.
City Terrace: $39,000 cut on a 3-bedroom with Downtown views. No asking $660,000.
Silver Lake: $74,000 chop on Mid Century duplex, each with 3 bedrooms. Now asking $1,575,000
