Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
City Terrace Traditional: $30,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and a studio with a kitchen and bath on bottom floor. Now $719,000.
Highland Park 3-bedroom: $30,000 cut on cul-de-sac home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, an updated kitchen, a new fence, and an ample backyard. Now $850,000.
Mount Washington Mid Century: $100,000 chop on newly landscaped home that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new carpet, fresh paint, and a deck offering neighborhood views. Now $1,295,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
