Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 12:06 pm
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Cypress Park duplex: $35,000 slice on 2-unit property with a total of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a detached garage. Property features new flooring, vanities, and upgraded electrical and plumbing. Now $899,900.
Boyle Heights 2-on-a-lot: $60,000 cut on newly-updated Craftsman home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus a second home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Now $869,999.
Los Feliz tri-level: $160,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen, newly installed roof and plumbing, plus many recent upgrades. Now $1,790,000.
Atwater Village
Boyle Heights
Cypress Park
Eagle Rock
East Los Angeles
Echo Park
El Sereno
Elysian Valley
Glassell Park
Hermon
Highland Park
Lincoln Heights
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Mount Washington
Silver Lake
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Impeccably updated duplex and a masterfully designed stand-alone third unit located in the hills of prime Echo Park.
Four bedrooms and a big yard in trendy Glassell Park.
High in the serene hills of Mt. Washington sits this modern retreat that encompasses a wonderful blend of warmth and contemporary appeal.
A roundup of the latest Eastside real estate news.
