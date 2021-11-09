Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz condo: $36,000 cut on 1-bedroom unit that is freshly painted in Los Feliz Towers. Includes 1 remodeled bathroom, a balcony, and a galley kitchen. Now $629,000.

East LA Traditional: $20,000 slice on 2 houses in a lot with separate one car garages. Front yard is fenced with a shared rear yard. Property to be sold with current tenants. Now $679,000.

Atwater Village townhouse: $75,000 chop on all-electric home with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an atrium-style courtyard, a private patio, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Now $1,175,000.

