Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Los Feliz condo: $36,000 cut on 1-bedroom unit that is freshly painted in Los Feliz Towers. Includes 1 remodeled bathroom, a balcony, and a galley kitchen. Now $629,000.
East LA Traditional: $20,000 slice on 2 houses in a lot with separate one car garages. Front yard is fenced with a shared rear yard. Property to be sold with current tenants. Now $679,000.
Atwater Village townhouse: $75,000 chop on all-electric home with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an atrium-style courtyard, a private patio, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Now $1,175,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.