Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA Traditional: $3,000 off Mid-Century home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a detached garage, and an indoor laundry room. Upgraded features include windows, and kitchen cabinets and countertops. Now asking $656,600.

Cypress Park TIC: $10,000 cut on remodeled studio on bottom floor featuring a kitchenette and dining area, a bathroom, and a mini split air conditioning unit. Property has a shared common area with greenery. Now asking $225,000.

Highland Park pool home: $160,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 4.5 bathrooms, a game room, a media room, a laundry room, a front courtyard, an outdoor fire pit area, and an attached 2-car garage. Now asking $1,790,000.

Which property is reasonably priced?

You voted:

A Modern Tudor in Eagle Rock

Move into one of Northeast LA’s hottest neighborhoods with this 3 bedroom 2 bath home that offers an open floor plan, a large back yard and a bonus studio on a large lot with back alley access.

