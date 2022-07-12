Partly cloudy skies. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 10:18 am
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
East LA Traditional: $3,000 off Mid-Century home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a detached garage, and an indoor laundry room. Upgraded features include windows, and kitchen cabinets and countertops. Now asking $656,600.
Cypress Park TIC: $10,000 cut on remodeled studio on bottom floor featuring a kitchenette and dining area, a bathroom, and a mini split air conditioning unit. Property has a shared common area with greenery. Now asking $225,000.
Highland Park pool home: $160,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 4.5 bathrooms, a game room, a media room, a laundry room, a front courtyard, an outdoor fire pit area, and an attached 2-car garage. Now asking $1,790,000.
Atwater Village
Boyle Heights
Cypress Park
Eagle Rock
East Los Angeles
Echo Park
El Sereno
Elysian Valley
Glassell Park
Hermon
Highland Park
Lincoln Heights
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Mount Washington
Silver Lake
Move into one of Northeast LA’s hottest neighborhoods with this 3 bedroom 2 bath home that offers an open floor plan, a large back yard and a bonus studio on a large lot with back alley access.
In happening Highland Park, this brand-new modern of striking design delivers four bedrooms, three baths, gorgeous views and massive outdoor space for your enjoyment or expansion.
This 1962 Mid-Century perch boasts a lengthy list of recent upgrades.
