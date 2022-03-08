Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Eagle Rock bungalow court: $400,000 chop on property that contains a duplex with a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home and a bachelor, plus four 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom units. Washer and dryer, stove, and refrigerator is included in each unit minus the bachelor. Now $2,400,000.
City Terrace duplex: $15,000 slice on remodeled property with 2-bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and new flooring and tile shower bathroom. Property is elevated. Now $740,000.
Lincoln Heights triplex: $50,000 cut on multi-family home with 2 buildings and 3 units. Property has a total of 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. One unit has 2 bedrooms. Now $750,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.