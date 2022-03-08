Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock bungalow court: $400,000 chop on property that contains a duplex with a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home and a bachelor, plus four 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom units. Washer and dryer, stove, and refrigerator is included in each unit minus the bachelor. Now $2,400,000.

City Terrace duplex: $15,000 slice on remodeled property with 2-bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and new flooring and tile shower bathroom. Property is elevated. Now $740,000.

Lincoln Heights triplex: $50,000 cut on multi-family home with 2 buildings and 3 units. Property has a total of 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. One unit has 2 bedrooms. Now $750,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

