Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park 2-bedroom: $40,000 cut on elevated corner lot home with 1 bathroom and a one-car garage. Property is in need of renovations and is located near shops and freeways. Now $699,888.

Silver Lake Bungalow: $30,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a laundry room, a fenced rear yard that has a built-in seated deck and a garden. Property is close to Silver Lake Reservoir. Now $799,000.

Los Feliz Spanish: $100,000 chop on a hillside 1920s home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Property has high ceilings, french doors, a fireplace, and outdoor landscaping with a walkable pathway. Now $2,199,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments