Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Glassell Park 2-bedroom: $40,000 cut on elevated corner lot home with 1 bathroom and a one-car garage. Property is in need of renovations and is located near shops and freeways. Now $699,888.
Silver Lake Bungalow: $30,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a laundry room, a fenced rear yard that has a built-in seated deck and a garden. Property is close to Silver Lake Reservoir. Now $799,000.
Los Feliz Spanish: $100,000 chop on a hillside 1920s home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Property has high ceilings, french doors, a fireplace, and outdoor landscaping with a walkable pathway. Now $2,199,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
