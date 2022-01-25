Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Mt Washington 3-bedroom: $40,000 cut on new construction home with 3.5 bathrooms, a laundry room, stainless steel appliances, and a covered porch. Now $1,650,000.
Los Feliz triplex: $450,000 chop on corner lot apartments. Units have been upgraded, and include 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and on-site laundry. Now $2,095,000.
Highland Park 2-bedroom: $30,000 slice on condo alternative with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and solar paneled roofs. Now $760,000.
Which home remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.