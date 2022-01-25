Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Mt Washington 3-bedroom: $40,000 cut on new construction home with 3.5 bathrooms, a laundry room, stainless steel appliances, and a covered porch. Now $1,650,000.

Los Feliz triplex: $450,000 chop on corner lot apartments. Units have been upgraded, and include 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and on-site laundry. Now $2,095,000.

Highland Park 2-bedroom: $30,000 slice on condo alternative with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and solar paneled roofs. Now $760,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

