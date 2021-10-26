Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

City Terrace 3-bedroom: $42,000 cut on home with 1 bathroom, a detached garage, a front patio, and a renovated kitchen with a breakfast nook. Property has new windows and has been Re-Stucco. Now $750,000.

Highland Park condo: $16,000 slice on 2-bedroom unit featuring 3 bathrooms, a private balcony, a gourmet kitchen with a center island, a 2-car garage, and Energy Star appliances. Common area includes a fire pit and an outdoor grill. Now $869,000.

Eagle Rock Traditional: $70,000 chop on Mid-Century home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Property includes a separate living room with 2 fireplaces, a garage with a kitchenette, and 3 backyard decks. Now $1,379,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

