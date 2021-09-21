Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
City Terrace Spanish: $50,000 cut on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a family room, and the possibility to add an ADU. Property is a fixer-upper. Now $649,000.
Elysian Valley traditional: $20,000 slice on property with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with upgraded cabinets, a garage, and a backyard. Now $1,179,000.
Eagle Rock tri-level: $100,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms, a bonus room, a remodeled kitchen, and multiple balconies. Backyard features a pool. Now $1,499,000.
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
