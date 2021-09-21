Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

City Terrace Spanish: $50,000 cut on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a family room, and the possibility to add an ADU. Property is a fixer-upper. Now $649,000.

Elysian Valley traditional: $20,000 slice on property with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with upgraded cabinets, a garage, and a backyard. Now $1,179,000.

Eagle Rock tri-level: $100,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms, a bonus room, a remodeled kitchen, and multiple balconies. Backyard features a pool. Now $1,499,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments