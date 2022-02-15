Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA 2-bedroom: $50,000 cut on corner home that includes a 2-car garage converted into a studio with kitchen and bathroom. Property is remodeled and has space for 2 cars and a fenced yard. Now $599,888.

Highland Park bungalow: $61,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a rear deck patio and landscaped yard. Renovations include flooring, lighting, and kitchen appliances. Now $999,000.

Eagle Rock 2-on-a-lot: $11,000 slice on potential rental income property. Property includes two separate units with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car detached garage. One unit has been remodeled. Now $1,188,888.

