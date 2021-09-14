Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park bungalow: $50,000 cut on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom with approved plans to add to the main house and an ADU. Property may not qualify for FHA. Now $849,000.

Cypress Park 4-bedroom: $24,000 slice on property with 2 separate living spaces and a hot tub. Ground level includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a kitchen. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a kitchen, and a loft. Now $1,175,000.

Atwater Village traditional: $75,000 chop on home in cul-de-sac street. Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, numerous windows and a large front yard and backyard. Now $1,450,000.

Which property is worth the price?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments