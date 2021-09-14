Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park bungalow: $50,000 cut on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom with approved plans to add to the main house and an ADU. Property may not qualify for FHA. Now $849,000.
Cypress Park 4-bedroom: $24,000 slice on property with 2 separate living spaces and a hot tub. Ground level includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a kitchen. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a kitchen, and a loft. Now $1,175,000.
Atwater Village traditional: $75,000 chop on home in cul-de-sac street. Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, numerous windows and a large front yard and backyard. Now $1,450,000.
Which property is worth the price?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.